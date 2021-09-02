'Sidharth Shukla Gone Too Soon': Bigg Boss Stars Nikki Tamboli, Asim Riaz And Others Mourn Actor

Sidharth Shukla with Nikki Tamboli from Bigg Boss 14 (courtesy nikki_tamboli )

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left the showbiz fraternity "shocked and sad" - the actor- model died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. He was 40. Sidharth Shukla, who was the winner of the 13th season of Bigg Boss and also mentored contestants in Bigg Boss 14, was fondly remembered by the former contestants in heart-wrenching posts. However, the most emotional of them all arrived from Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz, who didn't really see eye to eye with Sidharth Malhotra during their stay in the house, and also from Nikki Tamboli, who had selected Sidharth Shukla as her team leader on Bigg Boss 14.

"I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother," wrote Asim Riaz while Nikki Tamboli attached a lengthy note to her post. "I met you as a complete stranger in the Bigg Boss house but you became my biggest strength ...you never gave up on me, held me when I broke down...I don't know if I have thanked you enough and its sad I won't get to do that now," read an excerpt.

Meanwhile, social media was deluged with tributes pouring in from Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted: "I am just Numb. Why Sid? Too soon. May your soul rest in peace my friend," while Shefali Bagga added: "I am still shocked. I have no words. I seriously can't believe that Siddharth Shukla is no more."

Himanshi Khurana's emotional tweet also referred to Shehnaaz Gill - Sidharth and Shehnaaz fell in love on Bigg Boss 13. "I'm thinking about Shehnaz what she's going through ... my love I wish main apke lie waha hoti," Himanshi Khurana. After the news of Sidharth's death broke on Thursday, Shehnaaz reportedly rushed out of her shoot mid-way.

Sidharth Shukla was also remembered by Bigg Boss 14 contestants - he was part of the show as a "senior" just for a few weeks. "No words! Literally numb. Sidharth you left too soon buddy!" wrote Rahul Vaidya while Rubina Dilaik added: "Numb, may your soul rest in peace," wrote. "Come back yaar," wrote Pavitra Punia.

In addition to Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and competed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 Sidharth Shukla started out in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with the 2008 TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He was best known for starring in Balika Vadhu.