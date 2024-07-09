Wimbledon 2024: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Suit Up In Style For Quarter-Finals

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: Team_SidharthM)

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday marked a stylish appearance in London as they watched together the quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2024.

Star Sports India shared pictures of the couple from the stadium. Both looked adorable in stunning outfits.

Kiara opted for a powder blue blazer and pants. She kept the look simple with minimalistic makeup, leaving her hair open. Her husband donned a white suit, with a striped shirt and tie.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira Advani is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar.

The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Kiara is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.