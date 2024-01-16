Sidharth Malhotra, 39 Today, Receives Birthday Wishes From Indian Police Force Co-Stars Shilpa Shetty And Vivek Oberoi

Sidharth Malhotra shared this on Instagram. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra rang in his 39th birthday with wishes from co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi from his upcoming Amazon Prime series Indian Police Force. Sidharth, who will be collaborating with Shilpa Shetty for the first time in Indian Police Force received a sweet birthday message from her. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, "May happiness, love, success and smiles always be on duty.. may you be blessed with great health always, my handsome Sid." In his wish for the birthday boy, Vivek Oberoi wrote, "Here's wishing our Dilli Ka Launda a very happy birthday. May you always continue to steal hearts and set the stage on fire. Have a great year brother. See you shortly on duty DCP Kabir Malik."

See what Shilpa and Vivek posted:

Now coming to the birthday boy, on Tuesday, Kiara Advani shared a clip from Sidharth's birthday festivities. In the clip, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen posing together and kissing."Happy birthday love," Kiara Advani captioned the post. Kiara Advani's Instagram story was reposted a by a fan page dedicated to her on X (earlier known as Twitter):

Sidharth Malhotra, sharing the trailer of Indian Police Force on social media, wrote, "The hunt begins 19th January onwards... Indian Police Force, new series only on Prime Video India."

Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series Indian Police Force also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.