Saif Ali Khan Attack: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand At Lilavati Hospital To Meet Actor

January 16 : Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Bhatia-Anand were seen arriving at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital earlier today, to meet Saif Ali Khan. The latter was admitted after being attacked by an intruder, at his Bandra residence last night.

The unforeseen series of circumstances has shocked the film industry.

According to the police, the home intruder confronted Saif Ali Khan's maid, first.

The situation went out of hands when Saif attempted to intervene.

During the altercation, Khan sustained injuries and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment. He had six injuries, with a severe one close to his spine.

His team has now confirmed that he's out of danger, as the surgery was successful. The actor is in recovery, and his progress is being strictly monitored by the doctors.

Siddharth Anand, who arrived at the hospital, has worked with Saif in Salaam Namaste (2005), and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). Siddharth is also the producer of the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter, in which Saif will be seen in a key role, along with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, a message from Khan's PR team confirmed the incident, referring to it as an attempted burglary.

The message shared earlier, read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in the hospital, undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said "Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He has 6 wounds by sharp objects like knife etc, of which 2 wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified. He is currently undergoing surgery, under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, and Dr Manoj Deshmukh, Consultant Radiologist. The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed."

Following the incident, actress Pooja Bhatt took to her official X handle, urging Mumbai Police to increase security in the area.

"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs have never felt so unsafe before," she wrote.

Chef Kunal Kapoor also shared his concern, writing on Instagram, "Stunned to hear about the attack on Saif. Praying for his speedy recovery. #saif #saifalikhan."

Jr NTR, who recently worked with Khan in the film Devara Part 1, expressed his shock and sorrow on his official X handle.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health," he wrote.

Several others from the film industry also expressed their concern.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the matter. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, provided an update on Thursday.

He confirmed that the altercation between Khan and the intruder had left the actor injured, but authorities are continuing their investigation.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently starred in Devara Part 1, a high-octane action thriller that hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)