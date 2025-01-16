Saif Ali Khan Attack Is "Shocking And Scary": Jr NTR, Pooja Bhatt And Other Celebrities React

Saif Ali Khan was injured during an attempted burglary at his residence on Thursday, sustaining six stab wounds. He was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital and has been undergoing surgery. Reacting to the news, Saif's Devara co-star shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) and wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Jr NTR wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi stated that he is "deeply disturbed" by the incident and wrote, "Deeply Disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery.

Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 16, 2025

"Shocking & Scary incident. Praying for Saif's speedy recovery. #SaifAliKhan," wrote Kunal Kohli on X.

Pooja Bhatt shared, "Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?"

We have laws.. what about order? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

In response to the incident, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's teams issued statements.

The statement from Kareena's team read, "There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter," the official statement said.

The hospital recently issued a statement. Dr Niraj Uttamani, the COO of Lilavati Hospital, shared details about Saif's condition, confirming that the actor had been stabbed by an unidentified assailant during the burglary. Saif sustained six stab wounds, with two of them being particularly deep.

One of the wounds was close to his spine. Dr Uttamani explained that Saif was brought to the hospital around 3:30 AM and is being treated by a team of specialists.

A source close to the actor revealed that Saif fought off the thief without any weapon, attempting to protect his family during the early morning attack.

The police have launched an investigation and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area surrounding the house. If reports are to be believed, Kareena and her children are unharmed and safe.