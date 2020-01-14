Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He Was Stereotyped For Looking 'Unconventional'

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this image. (courtesy siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant Chaturvedi occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Tuesday, courtesy a recent interview, in which he opened up about how he had to face rejections at several auditions and that he was stereotyped for looking "unconventional." During an interview with SpotboyE, the 26-year-old actor said, "They thought I was very unconventional, with tiny eyes, curly hair, not the hero types. So, stereotyping is a thing in casting. They used to stereotype me to be from Delhi, Haryana." The actor added, "Nobody thought that I could be one from the streets, like I was in Gully Boy or I could be a boy from a rural village like I was in the Inside Edge."

Siddhant trended big time earlier this month, for his brutal response to nepotism. The actor was a part of Rajeev Masand's talk show The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 for the last of CNN-News18's year-ender series. During a segment of the show, Siddhant said, "I think everybody has their own struggle. Sabka struggle alag hota hai. Difference yahi hai ki jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai."

Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after he played the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge. He also featured in the web-series Life Sahi Hai. He also dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Men In Black: International.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has also signed an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it will be directed by Shakun Batra.