Shweta Bachchan's Siblings Day Greeting For 'Partner In Crime' Abhishek Came In The Form Of A Throwback Pic

Shweta Bachchan Nanda might have been a day late in sharing a Siblings Day post but we just can't overlook the fact that her post is just too cute. Shweta posted an adorable grey scale photograph from her and brother Abhishek's childhood days. In the oh-so-adorable picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen happily posing for the shutterbugs. "Partner in rhyme and crime, for a lifetime," she captioned the post. She added the hashtag #siblingsday to her post.

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan never fail to give us sibling goals. They frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles (usually by posting throwback pictures) and we simply love it when that happens. Check out some of the pictures here:

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday this year, Shweta posted a super cute throwback picture on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post: "Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor also has The Big Bull, Ludo and Gulab Jamun, in the pipeline. The 2018 film Manmarziyaan remains his last release.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based business Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000.