Shweta Bachchan's Wonderful Post For Mom Jaya Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan posted this image. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan has shared a heartwarming post for her mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. She has dropped a picture of the actress from the film Abhimaan. The Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial was released in 1973. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan. Shweta, in her elaborate note, wrote, “This picture of me reminds me of you" my mother texts me. I disagree, she looks like herself, her unique self.” Talking about Abhimaan, Shweta said, “A still from her movie, their movie Abhimaan, my parents'. I love it when she tells me stories about the making of these magical films, especially the ones where she is paired with my father.” Shweta added that she has lost “track of whether they were sweethearts during the making or newlyweds or expectant parents or then new parents.” She added, “How fantastic to think of your parents having a life beyond what they have come to represent to us today. I looked for myself in her but I cannot for the life of me find a resemblance.”

Shweta Bachchan continued, “Sometimes I find my daughter in there somewhere. I love this image - my mother so young a whole life ahead of her full of things to do and achieve. And so many years later still doing still achieving!! (Thank you Prashant and Kirti Sarkar for this lovely image of my mothers and the memories it brought with them, ever grateful x).” The frame became an instant hit on social media.

Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart under the post. Choreographer-director Farah Khan said, “It is beautiful.” Actress Sonali Bendre and Ananya Panday followed suit. Casting director Shanoo Sharma added, “She is,” along with a red heart emoji.

Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.