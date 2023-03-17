On Mom Shweta Bachchan's Birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Mother Of All Throwbacks

Shweta Bachchan with daughter Navya. (courtesy: navyananda)

Shweta Bachchan, who celebrates her 49th birthday today, hosted a party for her friends last night in Mumbai. Meanwhile, on social media, she received the best birthday greeting from daughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda. On her Instagram story, Navya posted a super cute throwback picture of herself with her mom. The picture happens to be from Navya's childhood days. She simply captioned the post: "Happy birthday. I love you," adding a heart emoji to it. Additionally, Shweta Bachchan's brother Abhishek posted a throwback too to wish her and he wrote: "It's the big sis's birthday! Happy Birthday, Shwetdi. Love you."

See Navya Nanda's wish for mom here:

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram story.

Here is Abhishek Bachchan's post:

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of veteran actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. They are parents to Navya and son Agastya, who will soon make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers.

Navya Naveli Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.