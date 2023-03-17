Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal And Others At Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Bash

Pictures from the birthday party.

Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday eve was a night to remember. The guest list included close friends. Among them were Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar (with whom Shweta's mom Jaya Bachchan recently worked in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani), designer Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni among others. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is said to be dating Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli, was also pictured at the bash.

See pictures from the party here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pictured exiting the party.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the party.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the party.

Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra happily posed for the shutterbugs at the party.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the party

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the party

Shanaya Kapoor added bling to the party.

Shanaya Kapoor at the party.

We also got a glimpse of Ranveer Singh at the bash.

Ranveer Singh at the party

Siddhant Chaturvedi pictured arriving at the party.

Siddhant Chaturvedi at the party

Hello there, Sonali Bendre.

Sonali Bendre at the party

Neha Dhupia's plus one for the party was husband Angad Bedi.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the party

Sussanne Khan was accompanied by boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at the party

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra clicked at the party.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra clicked at the party.

Fardeen Khan and Sikandar Kher were also on the guest list.

Fardeen Khan at the party

Sikandar Kher at the party

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of veteran actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed daughter Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers. Her son Agastya Nanda will soon make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.