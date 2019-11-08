Shruti Haasan Will Voice Elsa In The Tamil Version Of Frozen 2

Shruti Haasan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Highlights Shruti will also sing for Elsa's character in the film "I absolutely adore the movie Frozen," said Shruti "I completely resonate with Elsa's feelings towards Anna," she added

Actress Shruti Haasan has been roped in to voice the character of Elsa in the Tamil version of Disney's upcoming animated film Frozen 2. Shruti will also sing three songs for the film, reported news agency IANS. Announcing her association with the project on Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote the lyrics of one of the songs of the film: "Let it go, let it go!" Frozen 2 is the sequel to the 2013 film of the same name. Speaking about joining the project, Shruti Haasan said she's "elated" to voice Elsa in the sequel. "Elsa is every girl's role model and I am elated to lend my voice and get the opportunity to sing for Elsa's character in Tamil," she was quoted as saying by IANS.

Elsa and Anna's characters are voiced by Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell in the English version of Frozen 2. Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra will voice Elsa and Anna, respectively in the Hindi version of the film.

Here's what Shruti Haasan posted:

Talking about the film's main characters, Shruti Haasan said she "resonates" with Elsa's feelings towards her younger sister Anna and "will do the same" for her sister Akshara. "I absolutely adore the movie Frozen and the bond shown between sisters Elsa and Anna is purely heart-warming. Being the elder sister, I completely resonate with Elsa's feelings towards Anna and will do the same for my sister," said Shruti.

"In addition to their gripping and engaging stories, songs in such animated movies hold a very special place in the hearts of fans and I look forward to present the sequel to my fans and my Tamil audiences," added Shruti, reported IANS.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the sequel will showcase the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa. Frozen 2 is slated to release on November 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.