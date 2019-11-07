Inside Kamal Haasan's Birthday Trip To Hometown Paramakudi With Daughters Shruti And Akshara

Happy birthday, Kamal Haasan (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Highlights Kamal Haasan is currently in his hometown in Tamil Nadu Akshara and Shruti shared pics from the celebrations They also shared adorable birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan

Happy birthday, Kamal Haasan! On Thursday, the megastar is busy celebrating his 65th birthday in his hometown Paramakudi, a little town in Tamil Nadu, with his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, who shared adorable birthday greetings on Instagram. Shruti, 33, shared a photo from Kamal Haasan's birthday festivities along with this note: "Happy birthday, bapuji. Such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema. We get to go back to Paramakudi, we get to celebrate this life as well and most importantly we get to be a part of your very special life. Love you lots, pappa." Aww... how sweet is that?

Kamal Haasan's younger daughter Akshara Haasan, 28, also dedicated a heart-felt post to her superstar father: "Happiest birthday to such an amazing father, best friend. You have always pushed us to always be better and achieve better; you have been a true example of these qualities and much more. I hope this year brings you much more and all the success in whatever you choose."

Both Akshara and Shruti also shared glimpses of the Haasans' fam-jam that's currently taken over Paramakudi in honour of Kamal Haasan's birthday. Joining the 65-year-old actor on his birthday is also his brother Charu Haasan, who travelled to Paramakudi with the Kamal Haasan, Akshara and Shruti. On his birthday week, the actor is expected to unveil a statue of his father D Srinivasan, as a tribute to the freedom fighter from his hometown Paramakudi.

This year, the people of Paramakudi will also celebrate 60 years of Kamal Haasan as an actor. Kamal Haasan stepped into the world of cinema as a child artist in 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma, which starred Gemini Ganesan and Savitri in lead roles. Six-year-old went on to win the President's Gold Medal for his performance in the film. As a child artist, Kamal Haasan has also featured in Tamil films such as Paarthal Pasi Theerum, Paadha Kaanikkai, Kannum Karalum and Vanambadi. His landmark film in a full-fledged role was 1974's Kanyakumari, for which he won several awards.

Kamal Haasan is best known for his roles in films such as Hey Ram, Mahanadi, Dasavathaar, Vishwaroopam, Chachi 420, Sadma, Saagar and Papanasam among others.

Kamal Haasan forayed into politics by launching his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in February last year. On the big screen, he was last seen in Vishwaroopam II. He also recently hosted the third season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil. Kamal Haasan will next be seen reprising his role as Senapathy in director S Shankar's Indian 2, which is slated for 2021.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.