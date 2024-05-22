Shruti Haasan Shares Pics From Her 'First Solo Home' In Chennai

Shruti Haasan at her Chennai home. (courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Shruti Haasan shared a set of pictures of herself from the rooftop of her Chennai house. The actress mentioned in her Instagram story that this was her "first solo home." Posting a picture from the rooftop, Shruti Haasan wrote, "I used to chill on this roof as an eighteen-year-old. This was my first solo home and I learned a lot about life and myself here." Sharing another click, she wrote, "I started to dream for myself I began writing music and thinking of going to music school, and I fell in love with life and myself for the very first time."

See the photos shared by Shruti Haasan here:

"Many days spent wishing and dreaming for the future I enjoy as my present today I work hard never to forget that Chennai girl who never forgot to be a weirdo and dream on her own terms," read the caption on another Instagram story that Shruti Haasan shared.

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the hit Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She will next be seen in Chennai Story and Dacoit: A Love Story. She also featured in the web-series Bestseller.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.