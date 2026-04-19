Shruti Haasan Snaps At Paps Over "Mumma" Remark: "<i>Kya Bak Rahe Ho Tum?</i>"

A routine paparazzi interaction recently turned awkward for Shruti Haasan when she stepped out for a casual outing in Mumbai. The paps addressed her as "mumma," which visibly annoyed the actress. The incident took place as she was leaving a restaurant.

In a video shared on X, the actress-singer was seen walking towards her car when one of the paparazzi called her “mumma". Responding strongly, Shruti Haasan questioned the remark and said, "Kaun hai mumma? Aapki mumma hai? Kya bak rahe ho tum? (Who is mumma? Is it your mother? What are you saying?)”

Shruti Hasan was going to a party. Someone called her Mumma, She got angry and replied brutally ???? pic.twitter.com/gl6EQa0vOE — Chota Don (@choga_don) April 18, 2026

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli.

Back in January, the makers released her first-look poster from the film on her birthday. "A trailblazer in every sense…. Team #AakasamLoOkaTara wishes @shrutihaasan a very Happy Birthday And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space," the side note read on X.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam. According to a press note on her role, "Shruti Haasan's character is going to play a decisive role in the film's narrative arc, with her entry steering the story into a new phase. Her mere appearance positions her as a force who brings sharp dimension and weight to the drama."

GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, and Shwetha Sabu Cyril is in charge of production design. Aakasamlo Oka Tara is set for a Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

Shruti Haasan also has Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline.