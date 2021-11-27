Shriya Saran Shares An Adorable Video Of Daughter, Husband Andrei Koscheev

A still from the video Shriya Saran. (courtesy: shriyasaran)

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Shriya Saran. She has shared an adorable video of her husband, Andrei Koscheev and their daughter Radha on a beach. The clip opens to the father-daughter duo resting on a beach. Then, we see Andrei helping the little munchkin to stand on her feet. And, the next scene has melted our hearts. Little Radha slowly walks towards the waves and breaks into a dance the moment water touches her tiny feet. Cuteness overloaded. The video was jointly shared by the couple on Instagram. The two decided to ditch the caption. We aren't complaining at all. Maria Goretti was the first one to drop a comment under the video. “This just has my heart, lots of blessings to all three of you…,” she wrote.

Before this, Shriya Saran had a blast with Radha on a trampoline. Here, the actress is lying on the trampoline with the cute one sitting on her belly. Oh, boy. This must have been fun. Shriya Saran also thanked her husband for recording the beautiful moment.

On the occasion of Diwali, this year, Andrei Koscheev had dropped an adorable postcard with the little one. In his caption, Andrei explained the meaning of his daughter's name. “Rada” in Sanskrit, Hindi and Russian means “happy, full of joy,” his caption read.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev got married in March 2018. And, on one fine day, the actress decided to pull out a throwback video from her sangeet. We see Andrei grooving to a hit Bollywood party number. Couple goals? The caption, “ Our Sangeet. March 2018. Rajasthan.”

Shriya Saran is known for portraying the character of Nandini Salgaonkar in the film Drishyam. The Nishikant Kamat directorial also featured Ajay Devgn and Tabu.