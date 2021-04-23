Shravan Rathod Was At Kumbh Mela Before Testing COVID-Positive, Reveals Son

A file photo of Shravan Rathod. (courtesy kunaalverma)

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died at the age of 66 on Thursday due to COVID-19, returned from Kumbh Mela a few days before he contracted the virus. The late composer's musician son Sanjeev Rathod, who is also COVID-positive, told Indian Express that his father Shravan Rathod, and mother had attended the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar a few days before testing COVID-positive. "We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am COVID positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father," Indian Express quoted Sanjeev Rathod as saying.

After returning from Kumbh Mela, the composer complained of breathlessness and he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Shravan Rathod was admitted to Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital on Monday in a reportedly critical condition. On Thursday, he died at the age of 66. Shravan Rathod's son Sanjeev told news agency PTI: "He passed away around 10:15 PM. Please pray for his soul." Members of the film and the music fraternity paid tribute to Shravan Rathod on social media.

Shravan Rathod, along with composer Nadeem Saifi, made music for popular films in the Nineties. Some of which included Aashiqui, Dhadkan, Judaai, Saajan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Pardes and Raja Hindustani, to name a few. Nadeem-Shravan parted ways in the 2000s.They reunited to compose for the David Dhawan-directed film Do Knot Disturb in 2009.