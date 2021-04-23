For Shravan Rathod, Tributes From Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman And Others

A file photograph of Shravan Rathod. (courtesy jeetmusic)

Highlights Shravan Rathod died of COVID-19

He died at the age of 66 on Thursday

"Deepest condolences to his family," tweeted Akshay Kumar

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, died at the age of 66 on Thursday due to COVID-19 related complications. He was remembered by the members of the film fraternity and musicians. "He passed away around 10:15 PM. Please pray for his soul," news agency PTI quoted his son as saying. Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the late composer in a tweet. Shravan Rathod, along with Nadeem Shravan had composed music for Akshay Kumar's film Dhadkan. "Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest condolences to his family," tweeted Akshay.

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

AR Rahman, in his tribute wrote: "Our music community and your fans will miss you immensely Shravan Rathod ji Rest in peace. Respect and prayer."

Our Music community and your fans will miss you immensely #ShravanRathod ji Rest in peace Respect and Prayers — A.R.Rahman #99Songs (@arrahman) April 22, 2021

Boney Kapoor, who had worked with composer for films like of Judaai and Sirf Tum, wrote in his eulogy for Shravan Rathod: "Deeply pained to hear of the demise of music Director Shravan. Have wonderful memories of working with him for the music of Judaai and Sirf Tum. My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP."

Deeply pained to hear of the demise of music Director Shravan. Have wonderful memories of working with him for the music of Judaai & Sirf Tum My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 22, 2021

Singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted: "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace."

Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote in his tweet: "My heartfelt condolences to Shravan ji's family his partner and the whole music fraternity . We have lost a very talented composer and a wonderful person."

My heart felt condolences to Shravan ji ' s family his partner and the whole music fraternity . We have lost a very talented composer and a wonderful person . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 23, 2021

Music composers Pritam and Salim Merchant remembered Shravan Rathod with these tweets:

Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 22, 2021

Shravan bhai is no moreMy respects and condolences to his family.

Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s.

Covid has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 22, 2021

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

May he rest in peace... pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

Shravan Rathod and Nadeem Saifi composed some of the biggest music tracks in the Nineties. They composed music for the 1990 musical Aashiqui, which became an instant hit. They also composed music for popular films like Saajan (1991), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Pardes (1997) and Raja Hindustani (1996), among others. Nadeem-Shravan parted ways in the 2000s. However, they reunited to compose for the David Dhawan-directed film Do Knot Disturb in 2009.