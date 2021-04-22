Shravan Rathod Of Music Composer Duo Nadeem-Shravan Dies Of COVID-19

Celebrities mourned Shravan Rathod on Twitter (courtesy AdnanSami)

Highlights "Please pray for his soul," Shravan Rathod's son said in a statement

"Really saddened by this news," tweeted Salim Merchant

Shravan Rathod died at the age of 66

Shravan Rathod of the iconic composer duo Nadeem-Shravan died battling COVID-19 at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was 66. The news of Shravan Rathod's death was confirmed by his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, reported news agency PTI: "He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul," the grieving son was quoted as saying. After testing positive for COVID-19, Shravan Rathod was admitted to Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital on Monday in a reportedly critical condition. Soon after his death on Thursday, condolence messages from celebrities across the music industry, fondly remembering Shravan Rathod, flooded Twitter.

Mourning Shravan Rathod, composer Salim Merchant posted an emotional tweet: "Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. COVID-19 has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end... Really saddened by this news."

Shravan bhai is no more???? My respects and condolences to his family.

Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s.

Covid has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 22, 2021

"Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace," tweeted singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

Singer-composer Pritam also mourned legendary composer Shravan Rathod in a tweet: "Saddened to know that Shravan ji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family."

Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. ???????? — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 22, 2021

"Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary music composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise," Adnan Sami wrote in a tweet.

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

May he rest in peace...???? pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

Bengali music composer Jeet Gannguli tweeted: "Can't believe this."

Can't believe this ...!the super talented music composer Shravan ji ( Nadeem- Shravan) is no more..It's a great loss for our industry...May his soul rest in peace ???? pic.twitter.com/3wf0sLpQts — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) April 22, 2021

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who were popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after composers of the 90s. They composed some of the iconic hits as part of the soundtracks for movies such as Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Pardes (1997) and Raja Hindustani (1996), among others. Nadeem-Shravan parted ways in the 2000s and reunited to compose for David Dhawan-directed Do Knot Disturb in 2009.

(With PTI inputs)