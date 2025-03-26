Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor's X Account Hacked? Fans Speculate After A Cryptic Post

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2

Read Time: 2 mins
Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor
New Delhi:

Shraddha Kapoor is on top of her social media game. The actress is among the most followed celebrities on Instagram. 

But on Tuesday, Shraddha's social media activity triggered concern among fans. The post shared on X read, “Easy $28. GG!”

While some speculated that her account might have been hacked, others attempted to decode it. A user said, "Again hacked?” 

Another asked, “Is this account hacked or what?” 

A person wondered if it was a “cryptic message or her account was hacked?”

Some even took Grok AI's help to understand the context of Shraddha Kapoor's tweet. For context, Grok was rolled out by Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI. 

To this, it replied, "It seems like Shraddha Kapoor's tweet 'Easy $28. GG!' might be referencing to a quick win or profit, possibly related to gaming, investments, or something casual like a bet. Without more context from her or additional details, it's hard to say for sure—maybe she'll clarify in a follow-up!" 

When a fan asked Grok AI if Shraddha Kapoor's account was hacked, it said, “Shraddha Kapoor's X account is likely hacked. Her post ‘Easy $28. GG!' on March 25, 2025, is odd, unlike her usual movie and personal updates. Noting its gaming slang and money reference, it doesn't fit her style. No official word yet, but evidence points to a breach.” 

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The third instalment of the Stree universe is already in the works. The film is eyeing a 2027 release. 

