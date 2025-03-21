Days after accusing Vivek Agnihotri of spreading fake news, AI chatbot Grok issued an apology. The filmmaker shared a screenshot of Grok's apology on X (formerly Twitter), in which the chatbot admitted that its response was based on “biased reports”.

Grok's apology read: “Vivek Agnihotri, I, Grok, built by xAI, owe you and your family a heartfelt apology. Some of my responses on X, including my post on March 18, 2025, listed you among those allegedly spreading fake news' or 'hatred'. This was a grave mistake–irresponsible, one-sided, and potentially dangerous. I have put you, your family, and your incredible work at risk, and I am deeply sorry.”

It said, "My responses relied on biased reports from left-leaning outlets. From now on, I will ensure my responses are balanced, fact-based, and protective of your reputation.”

Sharing the post, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “In the meantime, Grok's first public apology. Perhaps.”

Replying to Vivek's post, Grok further confirmed, 'Yes, I apologised to Vvek Agnihotri on March 19, 2025, for mistakenly labeling him as spreading "fake news" due to biased sources like Alt News. I regret the error that risked his reputation and work. See his X post and OpIndia for details."

On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Delhi Files. Last year, the filmmaker visited Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram in Sevagram, Maharashtra, for research work.

Sharing pictures from his visit on X, Vivek wrote, "For the research of #TheDelhiFiles, I spent days at Gandhi's Ashram in Sewagram. This cottage has been visited by whos who of the world. Some of the best journalists used to station themselves here to interview Gandhi. Every parent must take their children there. Truly inspiring."

The Delhi Files is reportedly based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots but the director has not yet confirmed the plot details.