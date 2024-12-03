Shraddha Kapoor Rents Luxurious Juhu Apartment At Rs 6 Lakh Per Month: Report

Shraddha Kapoor, fresh off the success of her hit film Stree 2, has reportedly rented a lavish apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹6 lakh per month. The apartment, located on the third floor of a high-end residential tower, covers about 3,929 square feet. The actress has signed a one-year lease for the property and reportedly paid the entire rent upfront, which amounts to ₹72 lakh. As per an Indian Express report, property records show that Shraddha also paid ₹36,000 in stamp duty and ₹1,000 in registration fees for the lease. The agreement was finalized on October 16. In addition to the apartment, Shraddha has secured four exclusive parking spots in the building.

Coming to Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Stree 2, it has broken box office records and how. The Amar Kaushik directorial is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which also includes Roohi, Munjya, Bhediya, and the first instalment of the Stree series. Stree 2 features Shraddha in the female lead and Rajkummar Rao in the male lead. Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee are seen in the project.

Speaking about Stree 2's box office success at the NDTV World Summit, Shraddha Kapoor said, “It was a childhood dream…for me to be a part of a film like this was fabulous. The first part [Stree] paved the way for horror-comedy in Bollywood.”

Shraddha Kapoor also reflected on her journey in Bollywood and the growing global presence of the Indian film industry. She said, “The kind of journey that I have had, it has been full of surprises. So, I do not specifically have a wishlist to evaluate each opportunity for what it is. It is such a proud feeling to see our Indian film industry, Indian films, making an impact at a global level. You have all these festivals in which films are showcasing.”

Up next, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Stree 3.