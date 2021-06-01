Shraddha Kapoor Is Chilling With Brother Siddhanth And Their Adorable Pet In Latest Post. Courtesy, Mom Shivangi Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor with Siddhanth and Shyloh. (Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor posted a new picture of herself on Instagram

It also features her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and their pet dog Shyloh

Siddhanth dropped a sweet comment on Shraddha's post

Shraddha Kapoor, who keeps treating everyone to her pictures on Instagram, shared a brand-new photo of herself on the platform today. The picture also features her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and their adorable pet pooch Shyloh. In the photo, Shraddha can be seen watching a beautiful sunset with Siddhanth and Shyloh. The trio is sitting under the roof on the beach as they enjoy the peaceful moment together. Shraddha and Siddhanth's mom Shivangi Kolhapure clicked their picture. We are guessing that it was presumably clicked during their Maldives vacation in April.

In the caption, Shraddha tagged her brother Siddhanth and wrote, "Hope... #ShylohBabu. Photo by Mommy."

Siddhanth dropped a sweet note for Shraddha and Shyloh in the comment section. He wrote, "My raani and raaja (My queen and king)." Siddhanth added a few awestruck emojis in his comment.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post here.

In case you missed it, in April, Shraddha had posted several pictures from her beach vacation in the Maldives on her Instagram handle. See the photos here.

Shraddha Kapoor flew to the Maldives with her family in the first week of April. The actress went there to attend her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani. For the uninitiated, Priyaank is the son of actress Padmini Kolhapure (Shraddha's aunt). Shaza is film producer Karim Morani's daughter.

Coming back to Shraddha Kapoor, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 in 2020. She has worked in movies such as Luv Ka The End, Teen Patti, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Haider, Half Girlfriend and Chhichhore among others. Shraddha is now gearing up for the upcoming trilogy Naagin. The series will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

On the other hand, Siddhanth Kapoor, who is also an actor, has worked in movies such as Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Jazbaa, Haseena Parkar and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. Siddhanth now has Chehre coming up, whose release date has been delayed.

Shraddha Kapoor is Siddhanth's younger sister. Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure are their parents.