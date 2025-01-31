Shoojit Sircar Shares an "Intense" BTS Pic With Deepika Padukone From <i>Piku</i>

Piku helmed by Shoojit Sircar released in theatres, on May 8, 2015. The film had Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Irrfan Khan in the lead.

The film enjoys a massive fanbase to date and is immensely loved for its emotional plot and commendable performances.

Shoojit Sircar took to his Instagram today, to share a BTS pic with Deepika Padukone, from the sets of Piku.

The caption read, "PIKU BTS, an intense discussion before the burst-out scene. @deepikapadukone."

The picture is a candid shot of Shoojit Sircar explaining one of the climax sequences in the film.

The scene that Shoojit Sircar talks about in the caption is when Piku (Deepika Padukone) has a meltdown with her father Bhaskor (Amitabh Bachchan), who has a lot of ailments, but goes for a long bicycle ride, out and about in Kolkata.

Piku gets extremely angry, also worried, as she fights with her father.

On the work front, Shoojit Sircar had his film I Want To Talk released in theatres, on November 22, 2024. The film features Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, and critics have hailed it to be his best performance yet.

Recently in an interaction with NDTV, the director said, "You know Arjun Sen (I Want To Talk is based on the life of a cancer survivor and the many life-altering surgeries he went through) is also my friend. So, the personalities just fit. That is what made me go with Abhishek. And you will see there is a little twinkle in Abhishek's eyes, which speaks volumes of the pain, but he also sees life with humour. Abhishek has a lot of realism in him if it is correctly portrayed. So, these small factors made me sure of my choice, and of casting Abhishek."

The film was released on OTT, on January 17, 2024.