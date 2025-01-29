Shoojit Sircar Exclusive: "Box Office Numbers Disturb You," Says <i>I Want To Talk</i> Director

One of the most endearing qualities of a director like Shoojit Sircar is his art of depicting emotions in his films. Be it the cult favourite Piku (2015), seamlessly blended with the highs and lows of human emotions; or the latest release I Want To Talk (2024), the story of an ailing father on a path of recovery and reconnecting with his daughter.

But where does the depth of understanding something as complicated as human feelings develop from?

The director tells NDTV in an exclusive interview, "A lot of these emotions come from personal experiences and observations. Also, of course, what the story is and what the character goes through. It takes a little time for the actors to get inside the director's mind, and where these emotions are coming from."

I Want To Talk was released in theatres on November 22, 2024. It dropped on OTT on January 17, 2025.

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a marketing professional named Arjun Sen. He is suddenly diagnosed with the last stage of laryngeal cancer, and is given an ultimatum of 100 days to live.

The story then unfolds at its own pace, with Arjun borrowing time from life, one day at a time.

Why No Direct OTT Release

With an ever-growing audience on OTT, niche films like I Want To Talk are often released on streaming platforms for a bigger reception.

I Want To Talk does come across as a film that would probably not get the more conventional Bollywood movie buffs to the theatres.

"It is not that difficult to absorb. It is simple storytelling," says Shoojit Sircar.

The director responds to the idea of why he does not fully agree that it is a niche film. It has been a very pertinent talking point throughout the film's release and promotions.

Sircar says, "I Want To Talk as a niche film or not, I would say that being a niche film, has got many ways. This film is based in the US, so there are a lot of languages that are spoken. The title of the film is in English. A lot of film lovers are exposed to a lot of international content. What do you call the subjects that they watch? So, if you look from that perspective, I never thought my film was in that niche category."

However, focusing on how people have been reacting to the film, Shoojit Sircar adds, "But nowadays, yes, a lot of people are telling me that about the film; so, it is very difficult for me to identify what is niche and what is not niche, and how that would impact people coming to cinema halls."

Abhishek Bachchan As A Friend vs Abhishek Bachchan As An Actor

Shoojit Sircar smiles as he talks about Abhishek Bachchan beyond the actor that he is.

He says, "I have seen Abhishek on a football field, on sets, and at his home. There is a certain kind of warmth and gentleness that he naturally has. He is also a prankster. So, he has that mischievous element in him, which is very charming."

So, what made Abhishek Bachchan the perfect fit for I Want To Talk?

The director says, "Precisely all these personality traits."

Shoojit Sircar adds, "You know Arjun Sen (I Want To Talk is based on the life of a cancer survivor and the many life-altering surgeries he went through) is also my friend. So, the personalities just fit. That is what made me go with Abhishek. And you will see there is a little twinkle in Abhishek's eyes, which speaks volumes of the pain, but he also sees life with humour. Abhishek has a lot of realism in him, if it is correctly portrayed. So, these small factors made me sure of my choice, and of casting Abhishek."

Box-Office Mania

Despite the film receiving critical acclaim, I Want To Talk did not score big at the box office. Does it bother seasoned directors like Shoojit Sircar?

The director says, "I want to make the films as long as I can make them on my terms, and the vision I have. And sometimes it disturbs you. I was completely disoriented because I did not know what exactly did or did not work in terms of audiences going to the theatre. But now the film is also on OTT and I see a lot of people reacting to it. It is very difficult for me to explain. But yes, box office collection disturbs you."

Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction To The Film

Shoojit Sircar has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Piku (2015) and Gulabo Sitabo (2020). So, the director did speak to Senior Bachchan during the course of I Want To Talk.

Abhishek the BEST .. LOVE YOU https://t.co/CcG6OMZZoz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 21, 2024

He says, "Yes, I spoke to Mr Bachchan. He appreciated the film and told me, 'You do what you are good with, Shoojit. I am happy that you could make the film the way you wanted to.' He had also shared his blessings on social media."

Actors Come With Their Own Intelligence

Considering the emotional quotient in Shoojit Sircar's films, how do they impact the actors who wear the garb of the characters that the director envisions?

Taking into light, Abhishek Bachchan's character Arjun Sen, who gets embroiled in an emotional whirlwind with an incurable disease and his complicated relationship with his family.

Does it hit too close to home? Where does one draw the line between these various layers of the characters, and not letting it personally affecting them?

Shoojit Sircar says, "When the actors are ready to work with me, they come with a certain kind of dedication and understanding that they are working with me. So, they allow me time because the method is quite different. I don't accept them just surrendering, it is a very abused word, surrender to the director. I think they come with their intelligence too."

He adds, "And I use their understanding for my benefit and my character. It also comes from what they perform there and what I keep on the edit table. Sometimes, some sequences are impromptu, which I have not imagined during the writing process. I somehow capture it and then I keep it and use it on the edit table."

With I Want To Talk, the ace director reconfirms that communication is indeed the key. All one needs is to have someone they can go to and say, "I Want To Talk."