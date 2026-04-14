Shobhaa De Wishes Happy Bengali New Year With Rabindra Jayanti Post

Tomorrow marks Poila Baisakh, also known as the Bengali New Year. Ahead of the occasion, author and columnist Shobhaa De shared a post on Instagram that sparked discussion online.

In the post, Shobhaa De shared an image featuring a photograph of Rabindranath Tagore with the text "Shubho Rabindra Jayanti." Rabindra Jayanti, observed on Pochishe Baisakh (the 25th day of the Bengali month of Baishakh), marks the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and is a separate cultural observance.

However, in the caption of the post, Shobhaa De wrote, "Poila Boishakh Greetings. Shubho Nobo Borsho."

Several social media users were quick to point out the discrepancy between the image and the caption. One user commented, "It's Poila Baisakh tomorrow, not Pochishe Baisakh (Rabindra Jayanti). " Another wrote, "Rabindra Jayanti motei aaj na, Poila Boishakh agamikaal (Today is not Rabindra Jayanti; Poila Baisakh is tomorrow)." The comments highlighted the difference between the two occasions, which are both significant but observed on separate dates in the Bengali calendar.

About Poila Baisakh

Poila Baisakh marks the first day of the Bengali calendar and is celebrated as the Bengali New Year across West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh. The day symbolises new beginnings and is traditionally observed with family gatherings, festive meals, cultural programmes and visits to temples.



Many people begin the day by seeking blessings for the year ahead, while traders and shopkeepers often open new account books as a sign of prosperity and renewal. The greeting "Shubho Nobo Borsho" is commonly exchanged to wish health, happiness, and success in the coming year.



Also Read: Shobhaa De Reviews Dhurandhar 2: 'Arjun Rampal Chewed Up Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Was So Missed'