<i>Shiva Shakti</i>: Second Single From Naga Chaitanya's Film <i>Thandel</i> Will Be Out On...

All Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi fans are waiting for their upcoming film Thandel. Now, the makers have teased the second track from the movie.

Titled Shiva Shakti, the song promises to beautifully explore the timeless love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The track will be launched on December 22 and will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

But here's the twist – the track's grand launch will take place at the divine ghats of Kashi, bringing an extra spiritual vibe to the celebration.

Naga Chaitanya got fans buzzing when he shared a poster of the song, featuring him and Sai Pallavi in a mesmerising pose. The chemistry between the two is undeniable as they look into each other's eyes.

In the note attached with the post, Chay wrote, "Can't wait to share with you the gentle fury of Shiva and Shakti coming together #Thandel 2nd song #ShivaShakti on 22nd December in Telugu, Hindi & Tamil. Grand Launch at the Divine Ghats of Kashi. A 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad divine trance."

Can't wait to share with you the gentle fury of Shiva and Shakti coming together #Thandel 2nd song #ShivaShakti on 22nd December in Telugu, Hindi & Tamil



Grand Launch at the Divine Ghats of Kashi ????



A 'Rockstar' @ThisIsDSP divine trance ????#ThandelonFeb7th#Dhullakotteyala… pic.twitter.com/bj39hBWNaN — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) December 18, 2024

The first single from Thandel, titled Bujji Thalli, was released on November 21. This romantic track, spanning over four and a half minutes, has the charm to make anyone fall in love. The song features vocals by Javed Ali, lyrics by Shree Mani and music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The makers dropped the track on YouTube with the text, “Feel the magic in every note with the magical music of the song '#BujjiThalli' from the movie #Thandel!

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, with mesmerizing vocals by Javed Ali and beautiful music by Devi Sri Prasad. A melody so captivating, everyone will fall in love with it.”

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel will be released on February 7, 2025. Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who headline this project, previously shared the screen in the 2021 film Love Story.