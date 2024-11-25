Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Which Raj Kapoor Classic He Played For Daughter Raha: "It's A Great Philosophy To Live By"

Ranbir Kapoor was at the 55th International Film Festival of India recently where he announced a Raj Kapoor film festival, dedicated to his grandfather on his birth centenary. At the festival, he revealed that the first song he played for his daughter Raha Kapoor was his grandfather's timeless classic, Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe. The song that speaks of selfless service as a goal of life is from the 1959 film Anari. During a conversation with director Rahul Rawail, Ranbir shared that it is the simplicity of the song that makes it so iconic.

"If you hear the lyrics of the song, it is so simple, and it's definitely a great philosophy to live your life by," he said, revealing why it was a great song to play for Raha.

He further talked about how it is his responsibility as a father and as an actor to ensure that his daughter grows up watching good movies and listening to good songs. He said, "I am a father, and I have to think of my child and what the world will be like for her after so many years. As people from cinema and as artistes, it is our moral responsibility to make films that entertain but also educate people but also...I think knowledge is such a large thing that we need to put out there."

On the topic of his grandfather, Ranbir was asked if he would have liked him to direct any film of his, to which the Animal actor replied, "Because he made Bobby and was always amazing with love stories, I would really like to see him direct Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and celebrate the music and the characters."

On the work front, Ranbir's current lineup of films includes Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash, which releases on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027. There is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, for which he is currently shooting in Bikaner. The movie will also feature Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also work in Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 4.

