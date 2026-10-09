Shilpa Shinde Criticises <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Contestants, Extends Support To Qazi Touqeer And Mahhi Vij

Shilpa Shinde has thrown her support behind Bigg Boss 20 contestants Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij. The actor said she stands with them as they deal with disagreements inside the house. After watching the latest episode, the winner of Bigg Boss 11 said their situation reminded her of her own time on Lock Upp 2, where she felt she and Shreya Kalra were up against the rest of the contestants.

In a video shared on social media, Shilpa spoke about how conversations inside the Bigg Boss house seemed to keep coming back to Qazi and Mahhi. She questioned why other contestants were spending so much time discussing the duo instead of concentrating on their own game.

"Guys, guys, I watched the episode of Bigg Boss. I don't know what to tell you, but I was reminded of Shreya. It was like two people versus the entire house," she said.

Shilpa also pointed out how Gullu appeared to be influenced by other housemates. Comparing the situation with Season 11, she said, "Gullu also gets influenced by them, just like Varun used to get influenced by Ram Baba in our season."

The actor also questioned the attitude of some Bigg Boss 20 contestants, reminding them that early success should not make anyone look down on others. She urged them to stay grounded and remember that circumstances can change.

"You have achieved so much at this age, does that mean you will keep flying high? You are behaving like you are above everyone. Stay grounded, nothing is permanent," she said.

Watching the latest episode also brought back difficult memories from Lock Upp 2 for Shilpa. She spoke about the pressure of being inside a reality show and how hard it could be to deal with the situation when things turned uncomfortable.

"Watching everything yesterday made me feel so bad. I was reminded of our time in Lock Upp and the torture we went through. Surviving that period was extremely difficult," she said.

Shilpa Shinde also addressed the common claim that reality shows are scripted. She explained that episodes are edited because the makers have to fit 24 hours of footage into a much shorter broadcast, but said this does not mean everything that happens is planned.

"If the makers had to write a script, would they really write such terrible things? Editing happens because a 24-hour period is shown in a one-hour episode. Of course, things are edited, but you cannot edit everything. Ultimately, the truth comes out," she said.

The actor also backed Mahhi, saying she felt the contestant generally spoke normally rather than spending her time gossiping about others. She believed that several housemates were giving too much attention to Mahhi and Qazi.

"I salute Mahhi and Qazi for the way they are fighting this battle. They should always stand together, and we will support them. I am 100 per cent with them, and I hope you all support them too," Shilpa said.

Commenting on the weekend episode, Shilpa felt that Salman Khan had spoken his mind while addressing the contestants. She maintained her support for Qazi and Mahhi, drawing a connection between their experience and the difficulties she remembered from her own reality show journey.

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.