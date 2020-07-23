Shilpa Shetty's Post For 'OG Constants' Mom Sunanda And Sister Shamita Is Just Too Cute

Shilpa with Sunanda and Shamita. (Image courtesy: theshilpshetty)

Shilpa Shetty, on Thursday, shared priceless throwbacks along with her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, little Shamita and Shilpa can be seen happily posing with their mother Sunanda Shetty. The Dhadkan actress captioned the post: "There's so much that we see changing every day. Professionally, personally, physically, emotionally. But, even amid all these changes, we still crave for that one set of constant people in our lives who stand by us, encourage us, cheer the loudest, and make us feel special in times when we don't value ourselves." She signed off her note saying, "Just want to say that I'm really grateful for my OG constants for being who you have been to me. Love you both."

In the comments section, Shamita Shetty wrote: "Aww. Love you so much Munki."Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post:

Shamita Shetty, who is also a Bollywood actress like her sister, frequently makes appearances on Shilpa's Instagram profile. Check out some of the posts here:

Shilpa stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few. In terms of work, she was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.