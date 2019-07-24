Shilpa Shetty's 'Marilyn Monroe' Moment Didn't Exactly Go The Way She Expected

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa posted a throwback video on Instagram Shilpa Shetty's video got over 18 lakh views on Instagram "Please watch till the end," wrote Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty never fails to amaze her fans with her interesting posts and her latest Instagram entry is not an exception. The 44-year-old actress posted a throwback video, which appears to be from a vacation. In the video, Shilpa, dressed in a printed orange dress, can be seen replicating Marilyn Monroe's iconic flying dress pose. She captioned the post: "My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a breeze. Please watch till the end." She added the hashtags #throwback, #bloopers, #funtimes,#vacation #cruising, #slomo, #laughs and #epic to her video. The video has over 18 lakh views on Instagram and we are not surprised at all.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast but she frequently uploads posts pertaining to healthy eating interrupted by pictures and videos of her 'binge eating' on social media. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Shilpa Shetty had been actively posting pictures and videos from her London getaway, where she was accompanied by her entrepreneur Raj Kundra and her son Viaan Raj Kundra.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 film Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. She has featured in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne and Dus, to name a few.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.