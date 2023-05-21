Shilpa Shetty Wished Her Son Viaan On His Birthday Like This: 'My Darling You Are The Magic'

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Actress Shilpa Shetty wears many hats. In addition to being a celebrated Bollywood star, Shilpa Shetty is also an entrepreneur, author, and mother of two. The actress often gives fans a glimpse into her personal and professional life on social media. Now, on the occasion of her son Viaan Raj Kundra's birthday, Shilpa Shetty has shared a fun throwback video with a heartwarming note. In the clip, her son is seen demonstrating a magic trick as Shilpa Shetty cheers him on. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Love this old throwback video. My darling @theviaanrajkundra... You are THE MAGIC and you add a sparkle to all our lives. Thank you for choosing me, my son… So proud to see you as this respectful grandson, loving son, spying Paaji, and dependable friend. Happiest 11th birthday, my baby. We looooovvvvvve you!”

On the occasion, Viaan Raj Kundra also got a special note from his aunt Shamita Shetty. Sharing another throwback video, the Bigg Boss star said, “Happy Birthday my baby Viaan, however old u get ul always be my cute lil naughty munchkin !!! Wishing u everything your heart desires my darling. I want to see you happy and smiling always, achieving everything your heart desires!!! Ur my lil rockstar maasi loveeess youuu,” and tagged her nephew.

Meanwhile, not too long ago, Shilpa Shetty shared a series of photos with her mother, mother-in-law, and children on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the caption, she wrote, “Blessed with the best of both worlds. Heartfelt gratitude for every day of selfless love and unconditional blessings. #MothersDay #UnconditionalLove #grateful #blessed #love.” She followed this up with a bunch of happy emojis.

Shilpa Shetty has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009. In addition to Viaan, the couple also have a daughter together named Samisha Shetty Kundra.