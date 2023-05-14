Mother's Day: How Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Other Celebs Celebrated The Special Occasion

Still from a video shared by Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: sonamkapoor )

It is that time of the year again -- Mother's Day; when we get to tell our moms just how special they are. Needless to say, our Bollywood stars too are not losing the opportunity to celebrate the big day. From throwback images with their mothers to videos with their children, our favourite actors and actresses have flooded social media with special posts. A case in point is Sonam Kapoor, who on the occasion, posted a bunch of images with her mother Sunita Kapoor and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. The carousel of images ranges from childhood photos to recent images. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy mama's day to the best moms in the world… I love you so much.” In response, Priya Ahuja said, “Love you so much beta. Happy Mother's Day to you too. Always stay as awesome as you are.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has shared a series of photos with her mother, mother-in-law and children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. In the caption she wrote, “Blessed with the best of both worlds. Heartfelt gratitude for every day of selfless love and unconditional blessings. #MothersDay #UnconditionalLove #grateful #blessed #love,” followed by a bunch of happy emojis.

Mira Kapoor too shared a special post on the occasion. She shared a montage video of pictures of her mother and herself as well as images of her family. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Mom, I love you [heart emoji].”

Esha Deol – daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini – also shared a special post. The actress posted a throwback image in which she is seen lying down on Hema Malini's lap as a young child. In the caption, she wrote, “The best place on earth is your lap [heart-eye emoji]. Even today …. sometimes it's just where we need to be. Love you mamma. Happy Mother's Day [heart and evil eye amulet emojis].”

Upasana Kamineni too shared a photo, flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, she gushed, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being…Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

Malaika Arora too has shared a set of images with her mother Joyce and sister Amrita Arora. One of the photos also features her underwater with her son. In the caption, she said, “We r strong women , coz an incredibly strong woman raised us. Happy Mother's Day today and everyday.”

Check out the images here:

Tell us whose Mother's Day post has resonated the most with you.