Shilpa Shetty Is This Much Excited To Introduce Her 'Mangalorean Heritage' To Her Children

A still from the video shared by Shilpa Shetty. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty is super happy today. After all, the actress is “back to her native roots” in Mangalore. She also paid a visit to her “kuldevi” Kateel Durgaparameshwari. Shilpa was joined by her sister, actress Shamita Shetty, and children Viaan and Shamisha. She has also shared a video on Instagram from the temple visit. The clip opens to Shilpa entering the temple premises. We get a glimpse of Shilpa and Shamita offering prayers to the deity. The actress wrote, “Back to my native roots, Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi Kateel Durgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, which I am so proud of.” She has also added an evil eye, black heart and folded hand emojis. Replying to the post, Shilpa Shetty added a bunch of red hearts. For the background, Shilpa has picked the song Varaha Roopam Daiva Va Rishtam from Rishab Shetty's Kantara.

Before this, on the occasion of Siblings day, Shilpa Shetty shared a video featuring her children Viaan and Shamisha. In the clip, Shamisha is seen applying ice to Viaan's forehead. She then hugs him and says, ‘My little cute baby.' Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Siblings are the best… even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump. On Sibling's Day (and every day), there's nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together. How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale… (the list is really long)?” For her sister Shamita Shetty, Shilpa said, “Love you, my Tunki @shamitashetty_official, can't live without you.”

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil, a Prem's directorial headlined by Dhruva Sarja. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. Shilpa had shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. She is carrying a retro look. Announcing her association, she wrote, “ On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as Satyavati.”

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma.