Shilpa Shetty Reveals Milestone Achievement: 'Finally Made The Switch, Seemed Impossible'

Shilpa Shetty wrote about a milestone achievement in a recent Instagram post, revealing she's a vegetarian now. "Since I've shared many milestones here, this is something... that's a very personal choice, a hard decision for me; seemed impossible at one time, but it felt like a 'calling' of sorts. The shift happened gradually and NOW, I have accepted vegetarianism completely. Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment," Shilpa Shetty wrote in her post on Monday. "So, to give back to nature as best as I can, here's a choice I've made for myself," she added.

The 45-year-old actress shared her experience of embracing vegetarianism as a way of life by talking about her conditioned food cravings as a Mangalorean: "Given my roots (Mangalorean), our diet always comprised of certain elements, meals would often feel incomplete without fish/ chicken as they became habits, then becoming an addiction. But ever since I adopted Yoga as a way of life, I always felt incomplete. I needed to step up... 45 years into this journey of life, and I've finally made the switch."

Shilpa Shetty, whose cooking videos are a hit with foodies, wrote about how her life-style change will also impact her channel: "In the past, being a hardcore non-vegetarian, even my YouTube channel has a lot of non-vegetarian recipes! I WON'T be deleting any of those, as they have been shot but going forward I WILL be focusing mainly on the vegetarian recipes."

Apart from her acting prowess, Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast, a yoga expert and loves to grow her own veggies - she hopes to do this as a way of her life but that will be another milestone achievement for another time. Read her post here:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to a son named Vihaan and daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy in February. Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.