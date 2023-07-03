Shilpa Shetty's Gym Fail Is The Only Monday Motivation You Need

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Another Monday, another awe-inspiring post by our favourite fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty. From core-strengthening exercises to yoga asanas, the actress never fails to motivate her fans with workout videos. This time, Shilpa has tried her hands at the Stand Up Challenge. As per the actress, this challenge “tests one's mobility, which is the ability to move your entire body freely and normally. It encompasses muscle strength, range of motion, and endurance capacity helping you with great mobility.” In the video, Shilpa Shetty, dressed in a yellow sports bra and tights, is sitting on the floor. She then balances her body on one leg and tries to stand up. After a few failed attempts, she manages to ace it. Well done, Shilpa, well done.

Shilpa Shetty, in her long note, wrote, “Failure is a stepping stone to success. Keep trying, push yourself, but never give up. Today, I took up the #StandUpChallenge! It tests one's mobility, which is the ability to move your entire body freely and normally. It encompasses muscle strength, range of motion, and endurance capacity helping you with great mobility.”

She continued, “It took me a couple of tries (as you can see) but, I believe failure is funnier than success. So, remix this reel with me to share your videos (of failures and successes) and tag me! Some of the best ones go on my Stories.” For the hashtags, she added, “Monday Motivation,” “Swasth Raho Mast Raho,” and “Try try till you succeed” among others.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself performing some asanas and wrote, “A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within… Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person.”

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen In Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Shilpa also has KD - The Devil in the pipeline.