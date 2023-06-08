To 'Female Benjamin Button' Shilpa Shetty, A Birthday Wish From Anil Kapoor

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: Nitshekharppc )

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's wish for friend and co-star Shilpa Shetty might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. Shilpa Shetty, who turned 48, has been receiving birthday messages from her industry friends. However, her Rishey co-star Anil Kapoor's message for her trumps everything. Sharing a picture of Shilpa Shetty with a white flower in hand, The Night Manager actor wrote, "Here's to the female Benjamin Button. Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty. Wishing you all the health and happiness always."

For the unversed, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button is a 2008 American film starring Brad Pitt which charts the journey of a young boy, who is born with a curious disease whereby he ages backwards.

Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty have worked together in Rishtey, Badhaai Ho Badhaai among others.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's husband had a special post for her birthday. Posting a picture of himself with wife Shilpa and actor Deepika Padukone, Raj Kundra jokingly wrote, "Nothing can come between us, not even Deepu. Sorry (laughing emoji)." The text on the video read, "To the love of my life, thank you for everything. J T'aime. Thank you for putting up with my craziness. Yes! all of it and more... Nothing can come between us, not even Deepu. Sorry (laughing emoji). Happy birthday my Cookie."

Along with the video, Raj Kundra tweeted, "To my soulmate, we have really seen some highs and lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust and faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you and wish you only the best my angel Shilpa Shetty. Here to creating better memories Happy Birthday yummy mummy... My Cookie."

To my soulmate we have really seen some highs & lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust & faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you & wish you only the best my Angel @TheShilpaShetty here to creating better memories 🧿 Happy Birthday yummy mummy..my Cookie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RgfttzaKTr — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2023

Shilpa Shetty married entrepreneur Raj Kundra in November 2009. The couple are parents to two kids - a son named Viaan and daughter Samisha, who they welcomed via surrogacy in 2020.