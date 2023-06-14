Shilpa Shetty Under The Tuscan Sun. That's It. That's The Headline

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, after celebrating her 48th birthday in London, checked into Tuscany, Italy and she shared a post from her experience there. Sharing a stunning picture of herself in printed swimwear, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters Terme di Saturnia. This place is divine, also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this." She added the hashtags #thermalcrater, #hotsprings, #tuscany, #grateful and #healing.

In the comments section of Shilpa Shetty's post, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "The hot springs must have gotten hotter Shilps." Another comment read, "How are you like this. It's amazing." Actor Abhimanyu Dasani commented "Woah." Another one added, "Such fitness goals Shilpa Shetty. Inspiring us every single day." Inputs from another fan, "Absolute stunner."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge was all about fruits this time. Posting a picture from a local fruit shop in London, the actress wrote, "Sunday Fruit Binge. Who said healthy can't be tasty #SundayBinge #LondonDiaries #vacaymode #fruits #healthyfood #grateful #blessed."

Shilpa clocked her 48th birthday in London last week. "Surrounded by unconditional and abundant love, what more could I ask for on my birthday. Incredibly grateful for all the love and affection showered on me. A big thank you to all of you for all your wishes," she wrote.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

She stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar and is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.