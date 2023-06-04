Inside Shilpa Shetty's 'Babies' Day Out' With Kids And Husband Raj Kundra

Still from an image shared by Shilpa Shetty. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Please don't disturb, Shilpa Shetty. She is on a family vacation. How do we know, you ask? The actress has shared a montage from their latest adventure on Instagram. Here, Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and their children Viaan and Samisha are having a blast at Alton Towers in the UK. From roller coaster to merry go round, the Kundras had a great time. We also get a glimpse of little Samisha, who is getting artwork done on her face. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Babies' day out that knocked us out.” The geotag attached to the caption read, “Alton Towers .” For the hashtags, she added, “#LondonDiaries, #vacay and #familytime”.

Before this, Shilpa Shetty shared a video from their time at a Strawberry farm. The clip opens to Shilpa Shetty, Viaan and Samisha busy picking strawberries. Moments later, Samisha picks one from the basket and takes a bite. The clip screams goals from miles away. For her side note, the actress wrote, “Being merry while picking strawberry.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a really cute video of Viaan to celebrate his 11th birthday. Here, he is showing a magic trick as the actress cheers for him. Her loved-filled note read, “Love this old throwback video. My darling @theviaanrajkundra.You are THE MAGIC and you add a sparkle to all our lives. Thank you for choosing me, my son… So proud to see you as this respectful grandson, loving son, spying Paaji, and dependable friend, Happiest 11th birthday, my baby. We looooovvvvvve you!!”

On Mother's Day, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture featuring herself, her children and her mother on Instagram and wrote, “Blessed with the best of both worlds. Heartfelt Gratitude for every day of selfless love and unconditional blessings.”

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma. She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's cop drama alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.