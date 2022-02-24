Shilpa Shetty Is 'Kidding Around' With Jacqueline Fernandez In This New Video

Shilpa Shetty posted this (Image courtesy: )

On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty shared a trending reel on her Instagram handle. In the reel, Shilpa can be seen shaking her legs along with actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The two actors danced to the track titled 'brothers twins'. In the video, Shilpa can be seen dressed in a denim jumpsuit. She styled her look along with a pair of black heels whereas Jacqueline sported her look with a bodycon dress along with a pair of white heels. Sharing the post, Shilpa wrote: "Kidding around," along with hashtags like #craycray #reels #bts #fun #reelkarofeelkaro and #reelitfeelit.

On Thursday, Jacqueline Fernandez also shared an Instagram reel. The video features Jacqueline posing in a blue bodycon dress with "I am feeling good" audio playing in the background. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote: "Feeling blue,"

Last week, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a poster of her upcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey. Sharing the post, Jacqueline wrote: "Sophie ka sapna hai magical love story!! Kya #BachchhanPaandey kar payega uski har wish puri? (Sophie's dream is to have magical story! Can Bachchan Paandey will be able to fulfil her wish?"

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar in 1993. She also featured in films such as Dhadkan, Phir Milenge, Life In A... Metro, Hungama 2 among more. Shilpa Shetty also appeared as a judge on television shows such as Super Dancer and India's Got Talent.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez made her debut with Aladin in 2009. The film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh. Jacqueline will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Abhishek Sharma's Raama Setu and Bachchhan Paandey opposite Akshay Kumar.