Shibani Dandekar Left Her Heart In Maldives. Because, 'Beach Is Better'

Shibani Dandekar shared this photo (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Highlights Shibani shared a holiday memory on Instagram

Farhan dropped the heart emojis on the post

"Where my heart is," she wrote in a hashtag

On Sunday, Shibani Dandekar woke up dreaming of the Maldives and couldn't stay away from sharing one of her favourite memories on Instagram. Shibani Dandekar went on a Maldives vacation with her boyfriend, actor Farhan Akhtar, in November last year. On Sunday, she took a trip down memory lane and dug out a vacation memory, in which Shibani can be seen chilling on the deck of her water villa. Here's how water baby Shibani Dandekar captioned her photo: "Beach is better." In a hashtag, she added: "Where my heart is." Farhan dropped in to post the red heart emojis on Shibani Dandekar's post.

Shibani Dandekar's Maldives photo will give you major wanderlust, beach cravings to be particular:

Last year, Shibani had filled up her Instagram with postcards from the Maldives. Sharing an underwater photo with Farhan, Shibani had written: "My buddy on land and under the sea! Also in the pool because that's where we are in this picture." Here are some more glimpses of Shibani Dandekar's "island life."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often trend for their loved-up posts on social media. Shibani, a popular face in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2. She's appeared in films such as Bhavesh Joshi, Shaandaar, Roy and Naam Shabana.