Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar's Wedding: Bride's Sister Anusha, Friend Rhea And Others At Khandala Venue

Family members leave for Farhan-Shibani wedding

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are getting married

They are getting married in Khandala

Anusha, Ritesh and other friends and family members arrive at the venue

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are getting married. The couple is getting married in Khandala today. Farhan's father and lyricist Javed Akhtar, Anusha Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani and other family members were recently clicked arriving for the wedding. Dressed in a blue kurta, with sunglasses and mask, Javed Akhtar was clicked in his car and with other guests. Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha looked lovely in a white lehenga and was seen arriving at the venue with other guest. The couple will have an intimate wedding today, reported IndiaToday.

Reportedly, around 50 guests, including Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Ritesh Sidhwani are attending the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are on the guest list too, reported Indiatoday.

Family members arriving for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding:

A source informed Indiatoday, "They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won't be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19." Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com Promoted On Thursday, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's pre-wedding festivities began with mehendi. Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar were clicked entering the venue. The mehendi function was held at Farhan Akhtar's house. Farhan's stepmother and actress Shabana Azmi was also clicked at the venue. All the guests were dressed in yellow outfits and were looking stunning.

On Friday, bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar was clicked in Bandra in a comfy outfit and posed for paparazzi's cameras. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar was also clicked entering Farhan Akhtar's house.