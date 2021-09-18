Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Gets Sidharth Shukla's Face Inked On His Hand

A throwback of Shehbaz with Sidharth. (courtesy badeshashehbaz)

A few weeks after TV star Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz got a tattoo of the late star made on his arm. On his Instagram profile, Shehbaz posted a picture of the tattoo and remembering Sidharth Shukla in his post, he wrote in his caption: "Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me. You will always be alive in our memories." TV actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age 40 in a Mumbai hospital on September 2. Shehbaz and his sister Shehnaaz Gill attended Sidharth Shukla's last rites at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium.

Earlier, Shehbaz remembered Sidharth Shukla in an Instagram post, in which he wrote:"Mera Sher, you are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you are not, love you."

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, which the actor won. They also featured together in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Last month, the duo made back-to-back appearances on TV reality shows Dance Deewane 3 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He began his career as a model. He also starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He was also a part of Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.