After Sidharth Shukla's Cremation, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Writes: 'You Will Be With Us Always'

Actress Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz paid a heart-wrenching tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden death left the showbiz fraternity shaken and stirred. Shehnaaz Gill was very close to Sidharth Shukla though they never officially acknowledged being a couple - they met on Bigg Boss 13, which Sidharth Shukla had won. Shehbaz, who also changed his profile photo to one of Sidharth's, wrote in his tribute post: "Mera Sher, you are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you are not, love you."

Shehbaz's post arrived hours after he attended Sidharth Shukla's last rites at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on Friday. Shehbaz accompanied an emotional Shehnaaz Gill, who has been inconsolable since the actor's death. Other celebs who attended the final rites of Sidharth Shukla with his family were Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, Rakhi Sawant, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra and Rahul Mahajan, among others.

SidNaaz, as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were popularly known to fans, recently released a docu-film on their Bigg Boss experience titled Silsila SidNaaz Ka. They also appeared on the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 together. On Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill had professed her love for Sidharth Shukla, while in the next season of the show, Sidharth had said he has a girlfriend back home.

In addition to Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and competed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 Sidharth Shukla started out in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with the 2008 TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He was best known for starring in Balika Vadhu. Sidharth Shukla died in Mumbai on September 2. He was 40.