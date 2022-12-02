Shehnaaz Gill, Tahira Kashyap And Other Guests At Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero Screening

Shehnaaz Gill, Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana at the screening.

Before An Action Hero made its way to the theatres, a special screening of the film was held on Thursday night in Mumbai. Headlining the screening was the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana and co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also watched the film along with her family members. Shehnaaz Gill, who recently shot for an episode with Ayushmann Khurrana for her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, was also pictured at the film's screening. The Mohan sisters - Shakti and Mukti also attended the screening and they posed in action hero style for the paparazzi.

See photos from last night's screening here:

An Action Hero showcases the story of a movie star (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who finds himself in major trouble after he is involved in an accident. A real life action hero (Jaideep Ahlawat)'s chasing Ayushmann to settle accounts doesn't make matters easy for the superstar.

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anand L Rai. The film released in theaters on December 2.