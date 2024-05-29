Shehnaaz Gill Sums Up Quad-Biking Experience In Mauritius: 'Definitely A Thrill'

Image shared by Shehnaaz Gill. (courtesy: ShehnaazGill)

Shehnaaz Gill is currently having a blast in Mauritius. The singer-turned-actress has been constantly updating her Instagram family about her vacation in nature's lap. After a relaxing day on the beach, adventure seems to be on Shehnaaz's itinerary. How do we know? The actress has dropped a fresh set of pictures from the adventure sport — quad-biking. In the opening frame, Shehnaaz looks ready for the ride as she makes a heart with her hands. For her day out, the actress decided to keep it fuss-free – a pink shirt atop a black spaghetti and denim shorts. The next slide shows her posing against the picturesque lush green mountains. The smile on her face does the rest of the talking. Sharing the album, Shehnaaz wrote, “It definitely is a thrill! Didn't know I would enjoy this ride so much!” She also added hashtags, “Quad biking” and “Day at Casela.” TV star Aly Goni was among the first ones to react to her post. He commented, “Good Girl.”

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's vacation pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill also documented her first quad-biking experience in a video. The clip shows her fearlessly riding through a puddle in her way. In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen enthusiastically racing against the wind. Along with the clip, Shehnaaz wrote, “My first time…… quad biking at Casela ….” She also jazzed up her post by adding a few bike emoticons.

Before this, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video from her time at a beach in Mauritius. From taking a walk by the beach and enjoying a breathtaking sunset to posing for sunkissed pictures, Shehnaaz is living the best time of her life. For the background music, the actress picked Adnan Sami's hit number Aye Udi Udi Udi from the 2002 film, Saathiya. Shehnaaz also borrowed a line from the song for the caption. It read, “Aye Udi Udi Udi Aye Khwaaboon Kii Buri.”

Shehnaaz Gill announced her arrival at the dreamy location with a set of breathtaking pictures. Here, the actress, dressed in a white shirt and black shorts, can be seen playing with sand. Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz wrote, "View for the next few days!" Actress Zareen Khan commented, "Pyari [Lovely]."

Here are the pictures:

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her debut as a playback singer. She sang Dil Kya Irada Tera for Raveena Tandon's Patna Shuklla. The film was released on March 29.

Dil Kya Irada Tera was composed by Samuel and Akanksha. The lyrics were written by Manoj Kumar Nath. Read all about it here.

Shenaaz Gill marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.