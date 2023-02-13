Inside 'Splendid' Shehnaaz Gill's Shoot With Dabboo Ratnani

Dabboo Ratnani shared this image. (courtesy dabbooratnani)

Shehnaaz Gill is all things classy. Don't you agree? Be it her candid avatar on social media or her fashion sense, we love everything about her. Oh, and, now, a behind-the-scenes moment featuring Shehnaaz is making us go weak in the knees. We aren't bluffing here. The actress looks stunning in a pink gown. The background song - Kudiye Ni Teri from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee - has added more drama to the clip. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared the BTS video on Instagram. The caption read, “#BTSwithDabboo With Splendid Shehnaaz Gill.” He has also added pink heart emojis to the comments section.

Shehnaaz Gill has also shared the clip with a bunch of pink heart emojis. Replying to the post, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Whatta shoot.” Actress Smriti Khanna dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Fans too have flooded the comments section with red heart and heart eye emojis.

Shehnaaz Gill, last month, celebrated her 29th birthday with her brother Shehbaz Badesha and actor Varun Sharma. She also shared a clip from the birthday party. We can see Shehnaaz gearing up to cut the birthday cakes. “A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude,” she wrote.

Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.The film, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, will release on the occasion of Eid, April 21. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jagapathi Babu. Boxer Vijender Singh is also part of the Farhad Samji directorial. Apart from Shehnaaz, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak will also step into the world of Bollywood with this film. Meanwhile, the first song from the film was released on Sunday by Salman Khan himself. The romantic number Naiyo Lagda features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Their chemistry is magical. It is sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal. Himesh Reshamiya has composed it. At the time of sharing it, Salman Khan wrote, “Naiyo lagda dil? Toh suno, Naiyo Lagda dil…”

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.