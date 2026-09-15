"She Was My Mom": Macaulay Culkin Gets Emotional Remembering Catherine O'Hara At Emmys

Catherine O'Hara was remembered at the 78th Emmy Awards in a special tribute that brought together her onscreen children from two of her most loved shows and films. During the In Memoriam segment, Macaulay Culkin, who played O'Hara's son Kevin in the Home Alone films, spoke about the actress and the close bond they shared.

He remembered her as a warm, funny and caring person, while calling her his mother on and off the screen. Later, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy, who played her children Alexis and David in Schitt's Creek, also joined the tribute.

Murphy spoke about the effect O'Hara had on people and shared special moments she experienced after the actress's death. Levy further remembered one of the biggest lessons he learned from her: to say yes to new experiences in both work and life.

Opening the tribute, Macaulay Culkin said, “Catherine O'Hara. We remember her as the forgetful mother, but we'll never forget her. There are all kinds of words I could use to describe Catherine. She was encouraging, she was warm, she was funny, but the word that I think of is mama. She wasn't just a wife and mother to Bo, and Matthew, and Luke.”

“She was my mom. She was our mama. And by extension, she's all of our mama. By the way, call your mother tonight. Give it up for moms. But like a good mama, she always showed up when I asked her to. Because that was Catherine. That's what she did. She showed up. And this is the best that we can do for her tonight. We're showing up for her. So, she may have forgotten me twice. But we will always remember her.”

Annie Murphy remembered how Catherine O'Hara's laughter made people around her smile and feel happy. She said the late actor had a special way of spreading joy wherever she went. After her death, Murphy experienced several moments that showed just how much people loved and missed the actor.

During a flight, someone quietly gave Murphy a note that said, ‘She was so special. I hope you're doing okay'.” On another trip, Annie “was hugged by an extremely gruff-looking gas station attendant who was also grieving her loss.” Murphy also recalled a funny moment while buying wine, when a woman copied one of O'Hara's famous lines and movements from Best in Show.

These small moments made Murphy realise that O'Hara had touched many lives, even people she had never met.

Dan Levy added that Catherine O'Hara taught him to always be open to her ideas, even when they looked unusual at first. He learned to trust her creative choices and give her the freedom to try new things, from creating her unique character and look on Schitt's Creek to making last-minute changes in scripts.

Levy said these choices often made the story better and showed how talented she was. He also remembered the personal side of their relationship, including her dinner invitations, stories, advice, and kindness. For him, these simple moments became some of the most valuable memories after her death. He felt that spending time with Catherine and learning from her was a rare gift.

The In Memoriam segment at the 78th Emmy Awards also remembered several other well-known stars who died over the past year. The tribute included names such as Rob Reiner, Dolly Parton, Hayden Panettiere, Tim Curry, Eric Dane, James Van Der Beek, Robert Carradine, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Also Read: Catherine O'Hara Dies At 71: All You Need To Know About Emmy-Winner