Shatrughan Sinha Discharged From Hospital, Denies Reports Of Undergoing Surgery: 'Wouldn't I Know?'

Shatrughan Sinha pictured in Mumbai.

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital following his annual routine check-up. His close family friend, Pahlaj Nihalani, confirmed the news to Times Now, stating, "Yes, Shatru is back from the hospital. I'm overjoyed." The actor's sons, Luv and Kussh, along with his wife Poonam, brought him home. He had been hospitalised a few days after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding.

Addressing rumours about his health, Shatrughan Sinha denied reports of falling off a sofa and undergoing surgery. Speaking to Times Now, he said, "Arrey bhai, mujhe surgery hui aur mujhe khud nahin maloom (If I had surgery, wouldn't I know?) Just for an annual routine full-body checkup. I recommend it for everyone over 60. I've been travelling nonstop for my election campaigning for three months. Then, right after, my daughter got married. I'm no longer that hot-blooded, energy-driven young man who could do three shifts a day and still have the energy to party all night. I need to slow down."

Shatrughan Sinha also expressed his happiness about his daughter Sonakshi's marriage, saying, "It all went off well. Thanks to the Almighty, my daughter is happily married now. As for the naysayers who are not happy, I have nothing to say to them."

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.