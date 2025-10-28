Shashi Tharoor Tears Troll Apart For 'Paid Review' Post On Aryan Khan's <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>

On October 26, 2025, Shashi Tharoor posted a review of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which was recommended to him by his sister. Since he was under the weather, he decided to binge-watch the series while recovering, and he enjoyed the premises thoroughly, which prompted him to pen his thoughts.

However, some internet users thought it was a paid gig. One even commented on Tharoor's post on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Shashi Tharoor's new side business_ Paid Reviews!!"

Shashi Tharoor new side business _Paid reviews!! https://t.co/bDE7j4lgSG — тω✺✺ṧℏᾰԻ (@twooshar) October 27, 2025

Shashi Tharoor Clears The Air Around Paid Reviews For Bads Of Bollywood

Reacting to the comment of the X user, the politician said, "I am not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind."

Shashi Tharoor responded to troll who called his post on Bads of Bollywood a paid review. Photo: X (formerly known as Twitter)

The same person again clarified his remark and wrote, "Sorry to say it Sir, but this coming from a Malayali (Mollywood makes great content) makes it look like one (paid). You are entitled to have a different view though... P.S.: I greatly admire you for your Patriotism work"

Sanjay Lazar, an author, advised the politician not to respond to trolls. He also sided with Tharoor's review for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. "It was a brilliant series & I binge-watched. Complements were due to Aryan & @iamsrk will be a proud dad," his comment read.

Shashi Tharoor's Reviews Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood

After watching the series, Tharoor called it "absolute #OTT GOLD".

I've been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to:… pic.twitter.com/xRUHv8ERTB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 26, 2025

"I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you're irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed," the politician noted.

"A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit - and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes," he added.

Tharoor also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and said that he be proud of his son.

