Actor-Producer Sharwanand And Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome A Baby Girl

Image instagrammed by Sharwanand. (courtesy: Sharwanand)

Actor Sharwanand has reason to celebrate. The talented star has welcomed his first child with his wife Rakshita Reddy. The couple shared the happy news on social media and announced the birth of their daughter with a bunch of adorable pictures. Interestingly, the news was shared on the occasion of Sharwanand's 40th birthday [March 6]. In three separate posts, we see glimpses of the little one, whose face is carefully hidden away from the camera. In the first image shared by Sharwanand, the happy couple is seen lounging on the bed, with their daughter between them. Sharing the picture, Sharwanand wrote: “Thank you everyone for the love and wishes. Saved the best news for last. Entering the new year with my biggest blessing by my side.” The lovely family portrait has received a lot of love from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Replying to the post, actor Ravi Varma said: “Wow! Hearty hearty congratulations for the double dhamaka. Happy birthday and happy parenthood.” Actress Vedhika wrote, “Congratulations,” with a flower emoji. Actor Priyadarshi shared: “Congratulations and happy birthday anna.”

Check out the image here:

The second image features the little one's hand wrapped around Sharwanand's finger. In the caption, the actor shared the name of his daughter: “Leela Devi Myneni.” In response, Aditi Rao Hydari said: “Omg. Precious. Such a beautiful name! [Love] to you three!”

“Puttinandhuku thanks [Thanks for being born],” gushed actor Nav Deep.

This was followed by a third picture featuring Rakshita Reddy with the baby. Rakshita is seen playing with the little one. The image was shared by Sharwanand with just a heart emoji as the caption. Fans of the actor also flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

Check out the images here:

Sharwanand got married to Rakshitha Reddy on June 3, 2023, in Jaipur. The wedding was attended by several notable names including actor Ram Charan. The RRR actor, who is Sharwanand's childhood friend, had also shared a photo of the couple from the wedding. “Dearest Sharwanand and Rakshita, congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness,” he wrote in the caption.

Actor Siddharth had also attended the wedding and wished the couple. He wrote, “Rakshita x Sharwa. We were there. It was magical. My heart is so full. To happiness and love always my babies. Life is beautiful,” along with heart emojis.

Sharwanand is known for his work in films such as Gamyam, Andari Bandhuvaya, Prasthanam, and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, among others.